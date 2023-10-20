Denok all in on LJay Gonzales taking the last shot for FEU

EVEN after four opening defeats, LJay Gonzales hasn't skipped a beat in his last dance with the FEU Tamaraws.

Consistency has been the senior's strong suit thus far in Round 1, flexing a six-game statline of 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and two steals with the most minutes played on average by any Tamaraw at 28:59 minutes.

In the Morayta side's second straight win of UAAP Season 86 over Adamson, it was the 5-foot-11 playmaker who nailed two clutch buckets to hold off a surging Falcons side.

But pressure aside, Gonzales only had one thing in mind in the dying moments — to win.

"Hindi ko na iniisip ‘yung mga ganung sitwasyon (sa dulo ng laro) kasi gusto naming manalo eh. Gusto naming makuha ‘yung second win namin. Nagtrabaho lang kami hanggang sa matapos ‘yung game, dumepensa lang kami hanggang dulo," said Gonzales.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Now 2-4 (win-loss), Gonzales is more driven than ever to repay the trust of his coaches and teammates.

“Binibigay sa ’kin (ng coaches) ‘yung tiwala. So ‘yung tiwalang ‘yun, hindi ko sinasayang kasi ito nga, last year ko na. Gusto ko rin i-prove sa coaches na ‘yung pagbigay nila sa’kin ng mga ganitong (must-win) sitwasyon sa laro, magawa ko nang maayos," said Gonzales.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

FEU head coach Denok Miranda, who aims to keep the Tamaraws run going, is already set on making Gonzales the team's go-to man moving forward especially when the game is on the line.

“Kapag walang nangyayari, binibigay na namin kay LJay (Gonzales) eh. Kayod-marino (si LJay) kaya pinag-iisipan naming coaches, lalo na ako, kung paano pa makakakuha si LJay ng magandang tira sa dulo (ng laro).”

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph