Racela says Adamson making semis still 'doable' despite Lastimosa absence

IN more ways than one, Adamson's up-and-down campaign in UAAP Season 86 men's basketball has been nothing short of a rollercoaster on and off the court.

Despite losing its returning senior Jerom Lastimosa to a full ACL tear and dealing with a three-game skid midway through the season, all hope is not lost for Adamson head coach Nash Racela in a bid to repeat its recent history.

Racela shared how the Falcons' current situation is by no means new to them, considering where the team stood at this point last year in Season 85.

"Lumabas sa Facebook memory ko a year ago 'yung record namin after the first round (sa Season 85) na Adamson was 3-4 (win-loss) — similar to this year. Last year, we made it, we made a run so maybe it's a simple reminder na it's still doable (to reach the Final Four)," said Racela.

Now tied with reigning champ Ateneo at 4-5 entering the All Saints' Day break, Racela bared how the irreplaceable void left by Lastimosa won't hinder the Falcons from attempting another deep run to the postseason.

"We've been in that situation the whole year that's why medyo up and down (kami) kasi puro hanap sa kaliwa, hanap sa kanan. But I'm sure our players are up to the challenge naman, especially now na lagi kong sinasabing 'you don't really have a choice,'" Racela said.

PHOTO: UAAP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"'Yung Jerom Lastimosa, mahirap punuan (kaya) it will be a collective thing for the team from player number one to player number 15. We need all the contributions that they could give, positive contributions, to be able to survive," he added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But through 'consistency and developing grit,' Racela sees no reason for Adamson to surrender in a wide open race to the top four spots.

“It's a struggle but as long as there's a window, there's hope. Makikita mo naman when you look at the standings. I just want them, especially the players, to look at the big picture and look at the positive side of things,” Racela said.

"May buhay pa, so it's really up to them on how they will respond."

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph