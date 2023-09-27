LeBron Lopez gets UAAP clearance to play for UP Maroons

UP Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde is thrilled to have high-flyer Lebron Lopez onboard for UAAP Season 86.

“We’re very happy that (Lebron Lopez) is joining us in the team this season,” Monteverde said during the media conference launching the new league season on Wednesday.

“We’re happy that he gets this chance to play kasi for a young guy like him, sayang ‘yung mawawala sa kanya ‘yung ganitong opportunity. Bukod pa doon, we’ll also make sure na he’ll be able to continue developing as a player,” he added.

The 20-year-old Fil-Angolan talent, who has already donned the Gilas Pilipinas uniform in the past, had his UAAP eligibility clouded by a pro contract he signed with American pro league Overtime Elite back in 2021.

UP athletic director Bo Perasol also welcomed the development.

“It’s all about giving him a chance to play since he’s young, he’s got the talent. He just needs (the platform) to showcase whatever he has,” Perasol said.

