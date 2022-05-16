Perasol praises Monteverde for being 'picture of calmness' under pressure

ALL Goldwin Monteverde does is win.

From the high school level to now in the collegiate scene, the son of Regal matriarch Lily Monteverde continues to drip in gold as he anchored University of the Philippines to the UAAP Season 84 crown -- ending a 36-year drought with JD Cagulangan's shot to remember on Friday.

Goldwin Monteverde: a winner wherever

Monteverde becomes only the sixth coach in 25 years to steward his team to the crown in just his first year at the helm.

Among those who achieved the rare feat include Aldin Ayo with La Salle in 2016, Juno Sauler also with the Green Archers in 2013, Pido Jarencio with University of Santo Tomas in 2006, Bert Flores with Far Eastern University in 2005, and Franz Pumaren with La Salle in 1998.

Through it all, Monteverde remains humbled with the chance given to him.

"Nagpapasalamat talaga ako for this opportunity. I'm very honored talaga to have coached UP," he said.

His predecessor Bo Perasol, however, believes that Monteverde deserves all the praise going his way especially after being the only mentor to hold a winning record over the vaunted Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin in the UAAP.

"It's the brilliance of coach Gold. Hindi lamang yung fight ng mga players ang nangyari doon sa championship na ito kung hindi yung composure at saka yung wisdom ni coach Gold in leading his team, in leading our team," said Perasol, who now works as the program director for the men's basketball team.

"[Monteverde] did not give up. He was a picture of calmness and nakita yun ng mga players and they just followed him. Yun lang naman ang importante."

Monteverde, who has also won championships in the juniors division with Chiang Kai Shek and National University, maintained that everything is still a process for him and the learnings never stop for the young Fighting Maroons.

"Dealing with pressure, yan yung pinakaimportante. If you make the right choices sa mga ganoong klaseng situation, you'll do well as long as you don't give up. Ang maganda rito, hindi lang sa basketball lang nagagamit. Whatever takeaway namin dito, pati sa buhay namin lahat nagagamit," he said.

