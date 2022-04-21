Lastimosa relieved to finish job vs UP after falling short in first round

THIS time, Jerom Lastimosa made sure that his three-pointer would count.

Jerom Lastimosa on payback vs UP

The third-year guard still hasn't forgotten the bitter memories from the round-one duel Adamson had against University of the Philippines where he had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but his three from the top of the arc fell way short.

"Gustong gusto talagang makabawi sa UP," he said, still seething from that tough 73-71 Fighting Maroons escape from the Soaring Falcons back on April 5. "Yung nangyari sa first round, talagang nag-iyakan kami talaga."

Lastimosa finally got his redemption a little over two weeks later, delivering the booming stepback three from the same spot over James Spencer to seal off Adamson's 66-58 stunner over UP on Thursday.

The cold-blooded three with 23.3 seconds left all but locked up the win as it gave the San Marcelino side the 62-57 lead and held on to the victory.

"Ngayon, parang bumawi talaga kami, na kami naman yung magiging masaya," said Lastimosa, who finished with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal to continue his evolution to one of the league's elite playmakers.

Truth be told, Lastimosa really wanted to be the one to avenge his side in this game.

"Naalala ko yung sinabi ni coach Gilbert Lao nung pa-sub pa lang ako kay Ricky Peromingan. Sabi niya kasi sa akin, 'It’s winning time,' so parang pumasok talaga sa isip ko na it’s winning time na talaga," he said.

"Wala nang iba namang titira talaga kundi ako na talaga. Nakita ko rin yung shot clock na mga five seconds na lang, so wala na talagang ibang gagawin kundi itira na lang yung three-points."

It was indeed the three-pointer heard around Mall of Asia Arena as the Soaring Falcons claimed their third straight victory to keep themselves in the running in the Final Four.

Adamson is now tied at fourth place with Far Eastern University and National University, all holding identical 4-5 cards.

But Lastimosa still ain't done, and he hopes that this UP shocker will just be the continuation of the Soaring Falcons' ascent.

"Hopefully, itong panalo na ito, tuloy-tuloy na. Sana tuloy-tuloy na rin itong saya na ito," he said.

