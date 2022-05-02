Lastimosa UAAP elims top scorer; Ojuola, Cagulangan stats leaders

THE UAAP Season 84 basketball tournament elimination round ended with Jerom Lastimosa as top scorer.

The third-year guard seized the baton as the Soaring Falcons' top gun, finishing with 14.71 points through 14 games, a full point ahead of his closest pursuers.

Far Eastern University shooter RJ Abarrientos was second with 13.64 points followed by University of the East guard Harvey Pagsanjan, University of the Philippines' Zavier Lucero at 13.43 points, Carl Tamayo at 13.14 points and Ricci Rivero at 13.07 points.

Completing the top 10 are Ateneo's Ange Kouame (12.86 points), La Salle's Schonny Winston (12.83 points) and Justine Baltazar (12.69 points), and University of Santo Tomas rookie Nic Cabanero (12.43 points).

Ateneo's Matthew Daves had the best field goal percentage, making 69.23 percent of his shots, followed by Adamson's Lenda Douanga (57.38 percent), Lucero (57.25 percent), Kouame (56.49 percent), and Adamson's Cedrick Manzano (55.88 percent).

FEU's Bryan Sajonia, meanwhile, emerged as the best three-point shooter draining 46.15-percent of his long bombs. Ateneo's Chris Koon is at second at 44.83-percent, followed by FEU's Xyrus Torres (42.86-percent), and Ateneo's Gian Mamuyac (39.53-percent), and Dave Ildefonso (36.92-percent).

Continue reading below ↓

UST's Paul Manalang had the best free throw percentage making 90.32-percent of his charities, followed by the FEU pair of Torres (86.36-percent) and Abarrientos (85.11-percent), UST's Miguel Pangilinan (83.33-percent), and Lastimosa (80.77-percent).

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Michael Phillips has the most ofensive rebounds. PHOTO: UAAP

Top rebounders

Emman Ojuola is the top rebounder, grabbing 11.5 boards per game. Chasing him closely is La Salle's Michael Phillips' 11.43 rebounds, Kouame's 11.0 boards, Baltazar's 10.46 rebounds, and UP's Malick Diouf who had 10.0 boards.

Continue reading below ↓

Phillips, though, grabbed the most offensive boards with 5.71, followed by Ojuola (5.57), Baltazar (4.31), Kouame (4.29), and National University's Michael Malonzo (3.93).

JD Cagulangan was exceptional in his first season for University of the Philippines as he ended as the season's best playmaker with 5.29 assists per game. UE's Clint Escamis is at second with 4.57 dimes followed by UST's Joshua Fontanilla (3.79 assists), FEU's L-Jay Gonzales (3.77 assists), and NU's Janjan Felicilda (3.71 assists).

Escamis also maintained his position as the steals leader with 2.14 through 14 games. Chasing him are Adamson's Vince Magbuhos with 1.93 steals, Winston (1.92 steals) and La Salle teammate Evan Nelle (1.71 steals), and Cagulangan (1.57 steals).

Kouame leads the blocks department with 2.07 rejections per game. Trailing him are Diouf (1.57 blocks), La Salle's Bright Nwankwo (1.29 blocks), with Adamson's Manzano and La Salle's Phillips tied for fifth (1.21 blocks).

Fontanilla, though, ended his lone UAAP Season with themost errors turnovers at 4.57, followed by Rivero (3.43 turnovers), Winston (3.25 turnovers), Cabanero (2.93 turnovers), and Magbuhos (2.71 turnovers).

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.