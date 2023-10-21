Quiambao, Cortez flaunt all-around game as La Salle nips UE to stop skid

LA SALLE capped a shaky first round on a high with an 83-75 win over UE in UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion on Saturday.

Raven Cortez restored order for the Archers with 18 points. five rebounds, and three blocks after being dealt back-to-back losses by league leaders NU and UP.

A two-of-three start to Round 1 ends on a miserable note for the Warriors, who have now lost four straight since.

Kevin Quiambao was one rebound shy of the season’s first triple-double with 17 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds.

“We didn’t make any adjustments. It’s just a matter of challenging these guys to compete at the highest level. I’m always telling them how important every opportunity in this game of basketball,” La Salle head coach Topex Robinson said.

“We didn’t really pull any magic trick coming into the third quarter (with a 20-9 run for the lead). We just really wanted it more than UE so we were just rewarded with this win,” he added.

Squad depth proved to be the Archers’ strong suit, outscoring the Warriors’ second unit by 59 to 26 to overturn the Recto side’s 11-point edge at the half.

And in a move to dig deeper with his in-game rotations, Robinson fielded player of the game Cortez for 13:19 minutes after not playing in the two losses prior.

Ultimately, the Taft towers gained a measure of revenge from failing to defeat UE in both rounds last season.

The scores:

DLSU (83) – Cortez 18, Quiambao 17, Nelle 14, Austria 7, Policarpio 7, Nonoy 6, Gollena 5, M. Phillips 4, Macalalag 3, Abadam 2, David 0, Nwamkwo 0, B. Phillips 0, Manuel 0, Escandor 0.

UE (75) – Remogat 13, Sawat 13, Momowei 12, Galang 10, Cruz-Dumont 9, Gilbuena 7, Tulabut 6, Fikes 3, Alcantara 2, Langit 0, Lingolingo 0.

Quarterscores: 17-19, 37-48, 62-63, 83-75.

