Deschon Winston dazzles in debut as La Salle nips UE in opener

DESCHON Winston introduced himself with authority as he carried La Salle to a 71-66 nipping of University of the East Saturday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Fil-Am guard was exceptional in his debut, firing 22 points, six rebounds, and three steals to lead the Green Archers to a triumphant opening-day win.

Winston caught UE off guard as he commnadeered La Salle's second-quarter pullaway to erect an 18-point lead, 47-29.

And even when the Red Warriors came back knocking, he had the answers as he drained the big three in the final 2:36 to extend the lead to nine, 70-61.

"Still not a nice win, but we have to take it. We still have a lot of things to do, correct a lot of things but take W and continue work on our game," said coach Derrick Pumaren.

Justine Baltazar imposed his will down low with a double-double of 12 points, 11 boards, while Evan Nelle got 11 points, four steals, three assists, and two boards in his first game in green-and-white.

UE leaned on Nico Paranada and Harvey Pagsanjan, both of whom had 13 in the loss.

The Scores:

LA SALLE 71 -- Winston 22, Baltazar 12, Nelle 11, Nwankwo 10, Lojera 6, B. Phillips 4, Austria 4, M. Phillips 2, Manuel 0, Lim 0.

UE 66 -- N. Paranada 13, Pagsanjan 13, Lorenzana 11, Antiporda 6, Sawat 5, Escamis 4, Villanueva 4, Tulabut 3, K. Paranada 2, Catacutan 2, Je. Cruz 2, Ja. Cruz 1, Abatayo 0, Beltran 0.

Quarters: 22-15, 47-31, 60-49, 71-66.

