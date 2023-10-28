Quiambao drops first UAAP triple-double in five years as La Salle ends NU streak

KEVIN Quiambao’s historic triple-double steered La Salle to a vengeful win over NU, 88-78, in UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

La Salle vs NU UAAP Season 86 men's basketball recap

The current MVP race leader recorded 17 points, 14 assists, and 11 rebounds — exactly five years since the league’s last triple-double from then-UST rookie CJ Cansino (20 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists).

Moreover, Quiambao shattered the single-game assists record in the Final Four era recently set by UE’s Rey Remogat (13) against La Salle in the first round finale last week.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

The Taft side rose to 6-3 (win-loss), moving to within a game away from the Bulldogs (7-5) whose five-game win streak came to an end.

"Siyempre masaya pero nanggaling naman lahat ‘yun sa system ng coaching staff namin. Nag-doble effort ako dahil nu’ng first round, natalo kami sa kanila (NU) so may gusto akong patunayan na hindi na pwede maulit ‘yun," said Quiambao.

"Sobrang happy ako na nakuha ko ‘yung achievement pero hindi naman dito natatapos ‘yun. Focus na kami sa UP pero enjoy-in ko muna ‘yung break," he added.

Adding to Quiambao's historic night was the fact that he posted only the fourth league triple-double since the said feat was first recorded in 2003.

Only UP's Marvin Cruz (22-11-10) in Season 69, Ateneo's LA Tenorio (15-11-12) in Season 78, and UP's Juan Gomez de Liaño (15-12-12) and Cansino in Season 81 dropped triple-doubles before the La Salle big man tonight.

And after being four assists shy against UST and one rebound shy versus UE, the young and explosive 6-foot-8, 22-year-old talent from Muntinlupa has etched himself in the annals of college basketball history.

The scores:

DLSU (88) – Quiambao 17, Policarpio 15, Nelle 14, Nonoy 10, Cortez 9, Macalalag 7, Nwankwo 5, David 4, Escandor 4, Abadam 3, Austria 0, B. Phillips 0, Gollena 0.



NU (78) – John 16, Baclaan 11, Malonzo 10, Lim 10, Figueroa 9, Palacielo 9, Casinillo 6, Gulapa 5, Parks 2, Yu 0, Galinato 0.



Quarterscores: 24-26, 50-39, 69-55, 88-78.

