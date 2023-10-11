La Salle rides 23-0 third-quarter storm to get back at Adamson

LA SALLE gained a measure of revenge on its Season 85 tormentor Adamson, 71-58, in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

La Salle vs Adamson UAAP Season 86 men's basketball recap

A monstrous 23-0 third quarter storm led by Kevin Quiambao, who had 17 points (15 in the third) and 10 rebounds, powered the Archers to a 3-1 standing.

The Falcons, meanwhile, fall to 2-2 at the halfway mark of the opening round.

“It was really a challenging game for us. We knew that Adamson would come into this game with a lot of confidence after their last game,” La Salle tactician Topex Robinson said.

“We just had to make sure that we’re gonna come out strong knowing how important and how big this game would be for us,” he added.

From the Archers’ 23 unanswered markers to them outscoring the Falcons by 29-11, the third frame defined the story of what was once a tight-knit battle in the first half.

Moreover, the 48-point output of La Salle’s second stringers proved decisive upon pinning down Adamson’s bench to just 28.

La Salle takes on NU as Adamson battles UE in Sunday’s double-header at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The scores:

DLSU (71) - Quiambao 17, M. Phillips 14, Nelle 12, Policarpio 6, Manuel 6, Nonoy 4, Nwankwo 3, Cortez 3, Escandor 2, David 2, B. Phillips 2, Macalalag 0, Abadam 0, Gollena 0.

AdU (58) - Calisay 12, Erolon 10, Manzano 8, Sabandal 7, Ojarikre 5, Montebon 3, Yerro 3, Magbuhos 3, Ramos 3, Colonia 3, Hanapi 1, Anabo 0, Barcelona 0, Canete 0.

Quarterscores: 18-13, 32-33, 61-44, 71-58.

