UAAP: Pumaren, Diouf on opposing sides in La Salle-UP clash

LA SALLE and University of the Philippines dispute second place in another loaded UAAP Season 84 quadruple-header on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Both holding 4-1 (win-loss) records, the Green Archers and the Fighting Maroons aim to finish the first round strong.

La Salle is coming off a 75-66 win over University of Santo Tomas to bounce back from its first loss to Ateneo back in Sunday, while UP is in the middle of a four-game win streak including the latest 73-71 escape over Adamson.

Game time is at 10 a.m.

But that's not the lone storyline fans should watch out for in this gameday.

SCORPION FACEOFF: Malick Diouf has been solid in his first season in Diliman, averaging 9.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.6 assists. He has come a long way since his days in Centro Escolar University, and this UP-La Salle clash will see him meet his old mentor Derick Pumaren for the first time in the UAAP stage.

RACELA REUNION: Side-by-side for the longest time, brothers Olsen and Nash engage in a coaching chess match when Far Eastern University (2-3) face off against Adamson (1-4) at the 7 p.m. nightcap. It's an interesting battle between two after calling the shots for the Tamaraws in seasons prior.

SCRAP BATTLE: Two of the most hard-nosed teams in the league in University of Santo Tomas (2-3) and National University (2-3) face off at 1 p.m. The Growling Tigers will be looking to stretch the floor in this matchup as they lean on their second-best 23.3-percent three-point shooting, while the Bulldogs aim to bring the game to the paint with their second-best mark of 28.8 points in the paint.

POLAR OPPOSITES: League leader Ateneo (5-0) and cellar-dweller University of the East (0-5) joust at 4 p.m. with the Blue Eagles determined to shake off the complacency that has plagued them in their 74-64 escape from NU. Red Warriors coach Jack Santiago will serve the second of his two-game suspension, leaving the controls once again to deputy Jamike Jarin.

PLAYER TO WATCH: After a slow start, Zavier Lucero has gotten his rhythm for UP and has established himself as a keeper for the Fighting Maroons. Averaging 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.8 steals, the Fil-Am rookie will be put to the test as he goes to war against the La Salle frontline bannered by Justine Baltazar and Michael Phillips.

