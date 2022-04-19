Pumaren demands more after seeing Winston score 33 in 3 quarters

LA Salle coach Derick Pumaren knew all too well that Schonny Winston is way, way better to be dismissed as a one-game wonder.

That's why to him, it was only a matter of time before the Fil-Am guard recaptured his touch after lighting up for 22 points in his UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament debut back in opening day.

That eventually came on Tuesday when Winston waxed hot with a career-best 33 points in La Salle's 112-83 rout of University of Santo Tomas.

Long overdue

"It's long overdue after that first game na he exploded with 22. I was expecting anytime that he'll be getting back in his groove and in today's game, he showed it again," the La Salle coach said.

Winston was on fire in the third quarter as he outscored the entire UST team, 19 to 15, to allow the Green Archers to pull away for good, 86-61, entering the fourth quarter.

Winston was so big a problem for UST that the only guy who had a chance to stop him was Pumaren himself, who kept the transferee from NCAA Division I school Central Michigan University on the bench for the remainder of the game.

"He cannot miss today and the only guy that can stop him was me cause I pulled him out," Pumaren said with a chuckle. "I was able to stop him with 33 points."

By then, Winston has done his damage as he shot 3-of-5 from distance while also collecting four rebounds and two steals.

"I guess it's true," Winston said, when asked about Pumaren's joke.

But he was quick to add: "It was a total team effort. We had 25 assists and I couldn't have done it without my teammates, finding me and giving me good looks. I just got to thank my teammates for continuing to give me the ball when I was on fire."

Two games, however, won't cut it as Pumaren demands more of the same production from Winston in the coming games, with La Salle precariously holding the third spot at 5-3 (win-loss).

"Hopefully, he can be consistent in the coming games cause we'll be needing that later on especially sa coming games ahead of us," he said.

