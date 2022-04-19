Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Apr 19
    UAAP-MENS

    La Salle's Joaqui Manuel suspended for unsportsmanlike foul on Kouame

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    undefined

    JOAQUI Manuel has been slapped with a one-game suspension for his flagrant foul against Ange Kouame last week.

    Spin.ph sources confirmed that UAAP commissioner Tonichi Pujante lowered the boom on the La Salle forward for his unsportsmanlike conduct against the naturalized player in La Salle's last game against Ateneo.

    Manuel was whistled for the unsportsmanlike foul after bumping Ange Kouame's knees with his butt at the 7:18 mark of the third quarter.

    The Blue Eagles went on to win the game, 75-68.

    The penalty was supposed to be handed out last Black Saturday, but the UAAP delayed it in deference to the Holy Week.

    Manuel was noticeably absent on the Green Archers' bench on Tuesday as he served his ban against University of Santo Tomas.

    The third-year forward has been averaging 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 steal in 10 minutes of play through six games this UAAP Season 84.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again