La Salle's Joaqui Manuel suspended for unsportsmanlike foul on Kouame

JOAQUI Manuel has been slapped with a one-game suspension for his flagrant foul against Ange Kouame last week.

Spin.ph sources confirmed that UAAP commissioner Tonichi Pujante lowered the boom on the La Salle forward for his unsportsmanlike conduct against the naturalized player in La Salle's last game against Ateneo.

Manuel was whistled for the unsportsmanlike foul after bumping Ange Kouame's knees with his butt at the 7:18 mark of the third quarter.

The Blue Eagles went on to win the game, 75-68.

The penalty was supposed to be handed out last Black Saturday, but the UAAP delayed it in deference to the Holy Week.

Manuel was noticeably absent on the Green Archers' bench on Tuesday as he served his ban against University of Santo Tomas.

The third-year forward has been averaging 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 steal in 10 minutes of play through six games this UAAP Season 84.

