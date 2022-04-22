Pumaren in awe as Balti, Phillips outrebound entire UE team

LA Salle coach Derick Pumaren couldn't help but be in awe of the rebounding performance that Justine Baltazar and Michael Phillips did in its 85-82 overtime win over University of the East in UAAP Season 84 on Thursday.

One for the books

"In more than 30 years of coaching, this is the first time na nagkaroon ako ng two players getting more than 20 rebounds and that’s one for the books, I must say," he said as his twin towers combined for 48 rebounds in this gutsy win.

Baltazar was his usual dominant self with his 14 points, 22 rebounds, two assists, and one steal, while Phillips was a beast of his own with 12 points, 26 boards, two blocks.

The two big men actually outrebounded UE by themselves, with the Red Warriors only hauling down 41 boards in total.

Making their performance all the more impressive was that 28 of those rebounds came on the offensive end - with Baltazar grabbing 13 and Phillips 15 - as their activity in the paint allowed the Green Archers to score 36 second-chance points.

"These two kept us in the game and they kept getting the rebounds that we needed," Pumaren said. "Our field goal percentage was down but because of the offensive rebounds, we were getting putbacks and easy baskets. That’s why we stayed close."

If not for Baltazar and Phillips gobbling up rebound after rebound, the story would have been different for La Salle against a hot-shooting UE side which made 43-percent of its shots.

"Nung first half, wala eh. Maalat at di ako maka-shoot, pero di pa rin ako sumuko. Una dumepensa muna ako, tapos yun dumating na yung points," said Baltazar, who shot 4-of-15 from the field. "Di kami bumitaw hanggang sa huli. Talangang nandoon pa rin yung pride namin talaga kaya nanalo kami."

Phillips, who went 5-of-11 from the field and only made two of his eight free throws, added, "Gusto ko lang talaga matulungan ang mga kasama ko rito sa team. I really want to just help them and make their lives easier. It was really a team effort today, and I’m glad we pulled it off."

It's exactly the kind of mentality that puts a smile in Pumaren's face, all the more as La Salle put itself in a position to close in on the No. 2 spot heading to its face-off against University of the Philippines on Saturday.

The Green Archers, holding a 7-3 card, are just one-game behind the 8-2 Fighting Maroons.

"I’m happy that I have these two guys, and as I’ve said, it’s one of the books na nakita ko ngayon. For them to grab 26 and 22 rebounds, that’s something. Wala pa atang nakagawa noon dito," Pumaren said.

