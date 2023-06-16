La Salle, Perpetual advance to Final Four of Filoil Cup

DE LA SALLE marched on to the semifinals of the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup after routing Letran, 101-79, on Friday in San Juan.

Forward Kevin Quiambao tallied 23 points, six rebounds, and two assists off the bench for the Green Archers, leading to a wide 68-30 edge in bench scoring against the Knights.

La Salle vs NU in Filoil semis

Mark Nonoy added 18 points on 40% (4/10) shooting from three-point land as La Salle set up a Final Four date against defending champion National University.

University of Perpetual Help battled back from a nine-point deficit in the final quarter to beat Far Eastern University, 74-73, and make the semifinals for the first time in school history.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jun Roque tallied 27 points and six rebounds while JP Boral added 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three blocks for the surprising Altas.

Overall, La Salle shot an efficient 64 percent (25/39) from the field and 88% (24-27) from the free-throw line. The Green Archers also hit nine treys (9/40 3P) compared to only four from Letran (4/23 3P).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Kurt Reyson led the Knights with 17 points and eighth assists. Paolo Javillonar followed suit with a double-double, chalking up 10 markers while also grabbing 10 rebounds.

The scores:

FIRST GAME (Perpetual advance to the semifinals)

UPHSD 74 - Roque 27, Boral 15, Pagaran 9, Razon 8, Abis 5, Ferreras 3, Nitura 3, Nunez 2, Sevilla 2, Barcuma 0, Ramirez 0

FEU 73 - Bagunu 14, Añonuevo 12, Torres 12, Montemayor 11, Alforque 8, Faty 7, Sleat 7, Pasaol 2, Felipe 0, Ona 0, Tempra 0

Quarters: 17-25, 39-40, 53-60, 74-73

SECOND GAME

DLSU 101 - Quiambao 23, Nonoy 18, Nelle 12, Austria 7, Macalalag 6, Manuel 6, M. Phillips 6, Policarpio 6, Abadam 4, David 4, Gollena 4, Nwankwo 2, Cortez 2, Escandor 1, B. Phillips 0

Letran 79 - Reyson 17, Monje 11, Javillonar 10, Cuajao 9, Tolentino 9, Galoy 7, Santos 6, Bojorcelo 4, Guarino 2, Morales 2, Nunag 2, Bautista 0, Brillantes 0, Go 0

Watch Now

Quarters: 23-18, 52-45, 74-61, 101-79