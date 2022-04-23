La Salle looks to pounce as UP tries to keep solo second

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines and La Salle figure in a crucial tiff in UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

It's a high-stakes battle between the Fighting Maroons and the Green Archers as the No. 2 spot hangs in the balance in this 4:30 p.m. clash.

For UP (8-2), it's all about reaffirming its hold of the spot behind unbeaten Ateneo as the Maroons looks to bounce back from a 66-58 shock loss to Adamson University.

La Salle (7-3), meanwhile, is shaking off the horrors from their 85-82 overtime escape from University of the East as coach Derick Pumaren looks to build on the exceptional 48-rebound performance from Justine Baltazar and Michael Phillips.

The two teams collide at 4:30 p.m. in the featured battle in the quadruple-header as every squad jostles for position in the Final Four race.

STREAK-BUSTING STAR: Jerom Lastimosa has evolved from being the heir apparent to the King Falcon for Adamson (4-6). After that win over the Maroons, the Soaring Falcons aim for their fourth straight victory against University of Sto. Tomas (3-7) in the 10 a.m. game.

Jerom Lastimosa and the Falcons eye their fifth win in Season 84.

BATTLE OF THE EAST: Far Eastern University (4-6) looks to build from its skid-halting 59-57 win over National University when it plays UE (0-10) in the 7 p.m. nightcap. The Tamaraws are driven to make the most of this new lease on life, especially after a three-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Red Warriors will have nothing to lose as they look to throw everything including the kitchen sink in this battle. FEU handily beat UE, 88-74, in the first round.

MUST WIN FOR BULLDOGS: With Adamson and FEU facing lower-rung teams, pressure is now on for NU (4-6) to deliver the mother of all upsets when it takes on the defending champion Ateneo (10-0) at 12:30 p.m. On a three-game skid, the Bulldogs are desperate to keep in step with their peers all the more with the battle for the fourth spot getting tighter by the gameday. NU made Ateneo sweat in their first round meeting before the Blue Eagles scored a 74-64 win.

50-POINT DEMOLITION: This must be rock bottom for UST as it found itself on the receiving end of back-to-back humiliating games, first taking the 29-point rout at the hands of La Salle, 112-83, on Tuesday before the 50-point obliteration, 101-51, from Ateneo on Thursday. Sherwin Concepcion and the rest of the Growling Tigers must find a way to get their shooting strokes anew if they want to replicate their 79-72 first round win over the Soaring Falcons.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Zavier Lucero was magnificent the last time UP faced La Salle with the Fil-Am forward delivering 21 points, 13 rebounds, and two steals to earn a place in the MVP conversation. But he has taken a bit of a dip in the last two games, averaging only 7.0 points in the games against FEU and Adamson. Pressure is on Lucero to find his groove when the lights are at their brightest for the Fighting Maroons.

