La Salle looks to bolster semis bid, takes on league-leading UP

LA Salle seeks to sustain its late drive to the Final Four, but it will have to go through the eye of the needle when it takes on University of the Philippines.

Another quadruple-header is set at Mall of Asia Arena as playoff positioning heats up in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Sunday.

Things to know:

LEAGUE LEADER

UP (10-1) seeks to close in on one of the top two spots, and a win against La Salle (4-6) at 6:30 p.m. can secure it of at least a playoff for the twice-to-beat incentive.

Carl Tamayo, Zavier Lucero, and James Spencer are all determined to make it happen, all the more as the Fighting Maroons eye a repeat of their 72-69 squeaker back in the first round and further stretch their seven-game win streak.

That puts more pressure on the side of the Green Archers with MVP frontrunner Schonny Winston expected to be back after missing the last three games due to a calf injury.

LOCK IT UP

National University (8-3) has a chance to achieve something it hasn't done since 2015: clinch a Final Four spot.

The Bulldogs can achieve that when they face cellar-dwelling University of Santo Tomas (1-9) at 1 p.m.

NU expects solid performances from Steve Nash Enriquez, Omar John, and John Lloyd Clemente against Nic Cabanero and the Growling Tigers.

ONE FOOT IN

Ateneo (7-3) is also looking to secure at least a playoff for a Final Four spot when it meets Far Eastern University (4-7) at 11 a.m.

The Blue Eagles have been nothing short of dominant in their past two games behind Ange Kouame, Dave Ildefonso, and BJ Andrade, and a win over the Tamaraws could bring the Katipunan side back in the semifinals for the seventh straight season.

Pressure is now on L-Jay Gonzales and co. to deny Ateneo and in turn, help FEU's late rally to the finish.

BACK IN THE GAME

Struggling teams Adamson (4-6) and University of the East (4-7) look to keep their Final Four hopes alive when they face off at 4:30 p.m.

The Soaring Falcons have lost two of their last three games, while the Red Warriors are on a two-game losing streak.

Both Adamson and UE badly need this win, but the Warriors are slightly favored with Jerom Lastimosa ruled out for the season