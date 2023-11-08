La Salle rips Adamson, joins Maroons, Bulldogs in Final Four

LA SALLE pulled off a 69-57 win over Adamson and became the third team to secure a Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Kevin Quiambao made a double-double look routine as he finished with 11 points and 11 boards, helping the Green Archers extend their win streak to five games and improve to an 8-3 (win-loss) card.

After missing out on the Final Four in three of the last four seasons, La Salle secured its place alongside joint leaders UP and NU in this year’s Final Four with four games to go in its elimination-round schedule.

At 5-6, Adamson was left in a four-way battle for the last Final Four spot with Ateneo, UE, and FEU.

“We’re just so grateful and blessed to be in this situation right now with the win. These guys just never gave up. It was really hard coming off that game against UP because we never took a break and just kept on grinding,” said La Salle head coach Topex Robinson, who reached the Final Four in his UAAP debut season.

“Guys are hurt but they just said, ‘So be it.’ These guys really are warriors and we’re just happy that we slugged it out with Adamson and got the win tonight,” he added.

Despite a rare off-night from the field (3-of-11 shooting), Quiambao and Michael Phillips’ (eight points and 11 boards) led the Archers’ breakaway from a tight opening half.

Monty Montebon’s early triple in the fourth sliced the Taft squad’s lead to four, 57-53, but a quick 12-4 La Salle counter attack left the Falcons' Final Four bid in jeopardy.

Breakout nights for second stringers JC Macalalag (eight points and seven boards) and Joshua David (eight points) sealed the deal for La Salle’s second semis trip in three years.

The scores:

DLSU (69) – Quiambao 11, M. Phillips 8, David 8, Macalalag 8, Abadam 8, Nelle 7, Nonoy 5, Austria 4, Nwankwo 4, Escandor 2, Gollena 2, Manuel 2, B. Phillips 0.

Adamson (57) – Hanapi 16, Montebon 11, Sabandal 10, Calisay 7, Manzano 4, Yerro 3, Ojarikre 2, Colonia 2, Ramos 2, Anabo 0, Magbuhos 0, Cañete 0, Erolon 0, Barasi 0, Barcelona 0.

Quarterscores: 20-18, 43-34, 54-50, 69-57.

