La Salle coach explains Baltazar, Winston absence from NU game

JUSTIN Baltazar and Schonny Winston missed Sunday’s contest against National University due to injuries that could also make them probable for La Salle’s Final Four campaign in the UAAP Season 84.

La Salle coach Derick Pumaren revealed that Baltazar suffered a sprain while Wilson is nursing a back injury that forced them to miss the Green Archers' final game of the elimination round against NU.

“Balti, na-sprain nung last game. Schonny, he didn’t play prior to the last game. He has problems with his back. Ngayon, ganun pa rin. There is still tightness. The PT decided not to use him. Game-to-game decision. For today’s game, hindi talaga nagamit kasi hindi kaya,” said Pumaren.

Even in the absence of Baltazar and Winston, La Salle defeated NU, 76-65, to secure third place with a 9-5 win-loss record, heading into the postseason.

Pumaren said the duo's status remain uncertain for the postseason, but he remained hopeful that Baltazar and Winston will be able to play.

“Right now, [injury is] still swollen but it’s going to be day-to-day basis. Hopefully, we will be aggressive when we do the therapy sa kanya just to be able for him to play on Wednesday,” said Pumaren.

