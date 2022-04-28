La Salle breaks away from Adamson late, books Final four seat

LA Salle finally clinched a Final Four seat with a 64-51 victory over Adamson on Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

This win snaps a two-game skid to rise to 8-5 while also marking the Green Archers' return to the postseason since 2017 after uncharacteristically missing the semifinals in Seasons 81 and 82.

Schonny Winston had 19 points, five rebounds, and two steals to lock up the no. 3 spot for the Taft side.

Engaged in a tightly contested three quarters, La Salle just stepped on the gas in the payoff period, holding Adamson scoreless in the first five minutes and a half to grab a 51-43 lead.

Derick Pumaren's Archers score their eight win in 13 games. PHOTO: UAAP

Evan Nelle sparked that fourth quarter pullaway and finished with 11 points, five boards, two assists, and two steals, as Kurt Lojera got 10 points and three rebounds.



Justine Baltazar and Michael Phillips, meanwhile, dialled it in on the defensive end as they combined for 10 points, 15 boards, and three blocks.

"We needed to work hard for it. It was a total team effort the whole game," said coach Derick Pumaren.



It was a tough defeat for Adamson which skidded to a 5-8 slate as it no longer holds its Final Four fate.



Jerom Lastimosa shot a horrendous 3-of-13 from the field as he was smothered all game long to be held to just 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists.



Tricky Peromingan also got 11 points and eight boards, while Joem Sabandal got eight points on 2-of-13 shooting.



Continue reading below ↓

The scores:



La Salle 64 - Winston 19, Nelle 11, Lojera 10, Austria 6, Baltazar 6, M. Phillips 4, Nwankwo 4, Manuel 2, B. Phillips 2, Nonoy 0.



Adamson 51 - Lastimosa 11, Peromingan 11, Sabandal 8, Zaldivar 7, Douanga 6, Manzano 4, Hanapi 4, Magbuhos 0, Colonia 0, Yerro 0, Barasi 0, Fuentebella 0, Maata 0, Jaymalin 0.



Quarterscores: 12-13; 27-26; 43-43; 64-51.



