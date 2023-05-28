Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, May 28
    UAAP-MENS

    La Salle keeps rival Ateneo winless in Filoil Preseason Cup

    by Juris Salvanera
    3 hours ago
    Mike Phillips, la Salle vs Ateneo filoil ecooil preseason cup
    PHOTO: Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup

    DE LA SALLE became the first team to clinch a spot in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup quarterfinals after defeating bitter rival Ateneo, 72-59, on Sunday in San Juan.

    Veteran guard Evan Nelle orchestrated the offense for the Green Archers, scoring 12 points and dishing out seven assists. Joshua David, Mark Nonoy, and Kevin Quiambao backed him up by scoring 11 points points.

    READ: Alarcon delivers on both ends as UP makes it back-to-back wins

    The two teams shot a combined 6 of 31 from three-point distance. But it was a different story in the second half when La Salle outscored Ateneo, 37-28, with Nelle and Joshua David leading the re-energized Green Archers.

    La Salle coach Topex Robinson lauded his boys for making the necessary adjustments in the second half.

    “In the first half, we gave Ateneo a lot of opportunities to score easy baskets. However, the good thing about these guys is that they know how to respond. They take ownership of their mistakes and they try to get better.”

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Nelle said: "After coach sat us down, we realized that we were against ourselves, and not really [against] anybody else.”

      Forward Kai Ballungay scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half. Joseph Obasa added nine points and eight rebounds for the reigning UAAP champions, who are now 0-3 in the preseason tournament.

      The scores:

      La Salle 72 - Nelle 12, Nonoy 11, Quiambao 11, David 11, M. Phillips 10, Policarpio 5, Gollena 4, Escandor 3, Abadam 2, Manuel 2, B. Phillips 1, Nwankwo 0, Melencio 0.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Ateneo 59 - Ballungay 18, Espinosa 9, Credo 7, Brown 5, Obasa 5, Padrigao 4, Quitevis 3, Amos 3, Chiu 3, Nwabude 2, Bongo 0, Garcia 0, Nieto 0.

      Quarterscores: 14-15, 32-28, 55-41, 72-59.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again