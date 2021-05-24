La Salle adds more firepower, acquires Penny Estacio from FEU-Diliman

LA Salle continued to add to its stockpile as it secured the commitment of Far Eastern University-Diliman playmaker Penny Estacio.

Green Archers coach Derrick Pumaren confirmed the development on Monday.

Estacio is a 6-foot guard who was stellar in his lone year with the Baby Tamaraws as he helped them finish as bridesmaids in UAAP Season 82.

He posted 15.1 points on 26-percent shooting from threes, on top of 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.1 steals in 28 minutes of action.

Estacio earlier played for Lourdes School of Mandaluyong and San Beda.

He will have to fight for minutes in the Green Archers' loaded backcourt rotation now led by transferres Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy.

Aside from Estacio, also moving to La Salle are Fil-Aussie swingman Jared Abadam and Fil-Am transferee Deschon Winston.

Abadam, 17, is a 6-foot-4 slasher who suited up for AusPinoy in the 2018 edition of the NBTC while Winston, 22, also stands at 6-foot-4 and spent three seasons for NCAA Division I school Central Michigan University.

It's just the latest haul for La Salle after its aggressive offseason that didn't just see Pumaren return to the fort, but also secure the commitments of top high school standouts in Kevin Quiambao, Jonnel Policarpio, Raven Cortez, and Isaiah Blanco-Hontiveros, just to name a few.

