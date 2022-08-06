Offensive-minded rookie LA Casinillo embraces defense-first NU identity

DEFENSE will always be the main calling card of National University.

And even offensive-minded guards are no exception, just ask rookie LA Casinillo.

La Casinillo on living up to NU defensive identity

The 18-year-old guard has already embraced the philosophy of coach Jeff Napa and understands that good defense always trumps good offense.

Take NU's 63-57 win over Adamson on Friday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup where the Bulldogs' backcourt made life hard for their Soaring Falcons counterparts led by Jerom Lastimosa and Joem Sabandal.

"Personally, feel ko lang team effort talaga. As Nash [Enriquez] said, doon nag-start talaga sa defense. Good defense talaga is the reason why we're going to win," he said.

Casinillo did have his licks, finishing with 10 points, one assist, and one steal while sparking NU's late pullaway to secure its third win in the preseason tourney. But more than anything, it's his defense which Napa is happy to praise.

"Malaking bagay ito for his growth," said the outspoken mentor of the 6-foot slasher.

"Good complement din kasi maganda ang ginagawa ni LA. He's more of a team player talaga, willing to accept kung ano ang role na ibibigay sa kanya and willing to challenge din yung every players na makakatapat niya especially during in practice."

Casinillo quickly gaining his spot in the Bulldogs' rotation is also well deserved, with Napa acknowledging the big heart that the former CESAFI Juniors MVP brings to the table, saying: "Nagta-translate din talaga sa game yung pinagpa-praktisan niya."

"Buti lang din makapal din ang mukha. Siguro nagmana din sa akin kaya tira din ng tira. Pero happy ako kasi yung opensa nila, God-given talent na yan pero yung commitment nila to play defense, doon ko sila china-challenge talaga."

It also helps that Casinillo has Steve Nash Enriquez by his side, with the Cebuano guards now tasked to set the stage for the Jhocson ballers for the upcoming UAAP Season 85.

To him, this familiarity should help them do wonders for the Bulldogs heading into the future.

"Kaming dalawa ni Nash, sa Cebu palang we're playing against each other," he said. "It's a good thing talaga na halos same age kaming lahat dito sa NU. We get to challenge each other and nagde-develop kaming lahat together."

