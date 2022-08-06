Ateneo gives warm welcome as Kyle Gamber eligible in UAAP 86

ATENEO continues to stockpile for its future, adding Fil-Am guard Kyle Gamber.

Ateneo makes Kyle Gamber recruitment official

The school announced the news on Saturday, formally welcoming the 6-foot-4 playmaker to Katipunan.

"Kyle is a very much an all-purpose guard. He's a big guard at 6-4. He's a guy that is very comfortable with the ball in his hand, but he's also a guy who understands the game, he's got great court vision. He's a great shooter. He's a guy who understands what it means to make his teammates better because as a lead guards, he's gonna have the ball in his hands a lot," said coach Tab Baldwin.

Gamber, 17, played two games for the Polytech High School in Woodside, Delaware and averaged 30 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 assists this past 2021-22 season.

He can suit up for the Blue Eagles starting in UAAP Season 86 next year and will have five playing years there.

"I always knew that even before I talked to Coach Tab, I knew I wanted to choose Ateneo. But talking to him made me further my interest because he just explained the environment, the people at Ateneo. I felt that it was the perfect fit for me. I liked their system," he said.

Gamber is just the recent additions for Ateneo, which recently added another Fil-Am in Jared Brown.

