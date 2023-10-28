Kevin Quiambao highlights triple-double with new UAAP record 14 assists

KEVIN Quiambao is one proud man after a historic triple-double in La Salle's sixth win of the season against an in-form NU side.

With 17 points, a league-record 14 assists, and 11 rebounds to his name, Quiambao is incredibly delighted with his feat but remains locked in on the bigger goal ahead.

"Siyempre masaya pero nanggaling naman lahat ‘yun sa system ng coaching staff namin. Nag-doble effort ako dahil nu’ng first round, natalo kami sa kanila (NU) so may gusto akong patunayan na hindi na pwede maulit ‘yun," said Quiambao.

"Sobrang happy ako na nakuha ko ‘yung achievement pero hindi naman dito natatapos ‘yun. Focus na kami sa UP pero enjoy-in ko muna ‘yung break," he added.

And upon eclipsing the single-game record of 13 assists by UE's Rey Remogat, the 6-foot-8 big man took pride in making a name for himself but duly credited his teammates in doing so.

"‘Yung mga assists, galing sa system eh. Kumbaga, ‘yung flow ng system namin, du’n nanggaling lahat ng assists," Quiambao said.

"Sobrang sarap ma-surpass ‘yun at magkaroon ng sariling pangalan. But again, credit sa buong team dahil ‘di ako makaka-14 assists kung ‘di nila na-shoot ‘yun. Thankful ako sa mga teammates ko na tyinaga namin ‘yung game at ‘yung tinakbo ng offense namin, sobrang ganda," he added.

Repaying the team's trust

Quiambao's inspired string of performances as the league-leading MVP contender comes from his family and team that has always been by his side in this journey.

"Unang-una si Lord tapos ‘yung family ko and ‘yung mga teammates ko dahil ‘yung iba dyan, galing pa sa malayo. ‘Yung iba, galing States pa. ‘Yung pagtitiis nila, siyempre kailangan ko rin suklian ‘yung tiwala na binibigay nila sa’kin," said Quiambao.

"Lastly, ‘yung coaching staff kasi ‘yung sobrang tiwala nila sa’kin, na-eexecute ko naman sa court dahil pinapabayaan lang nila kami maglaro. Lahat ‘yan sa team, sobrang blessed ako na nakakasama ko sila at sobrang thankful ako na nakaka-share ko sila sa court," he added.

