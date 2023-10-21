Why mourning Kevin Quiambao nearly missed game vs UE

PLAYING with a heavy heart, La Salle ace Kevin Quiambao flirted with the first triple-double of UAAP Season 86 men's basketball by falling one rebound shy.

Quiambao recorded 17 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds in yet another stellar outing for the 4-3 (win-loss) Archers.

However, La Salle head coach Topex Robinson bared that Quiambao nearly missed the game altogether as he mourns the death anniversary of his grandfather — one of two father figures who taught him the game of basketball.

"Kevin (Quiambao) came here in this game with so much emotion because it’s his lolo’s death anniversary. He was even contemplating on missing this game because he grew up with his grandparents," Robinson bared.

"That’s why he said prior to the game: ‘Coach, ikaw na’ng bahala sa’kin. I might not really be okay.’ It’s because it’s something so attached sa kanya," he added.

Being the strong character that he has always been, Robinson couldn't be any prouder of what the reigning Rookie of the Year has consistently shown and delivered for his team.

"Kevin just delivered for us. Majority of them, like Raven (Cortez) and Kevin really played well together. That’s just a testament of how Kevin has evolved into the player that he is now. He really is a competitor in and out of the court," Robinson said.

