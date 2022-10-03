Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Monteverde has no doubt former ward Quiambao will rise after tough seniors debut

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    Carl Tamayo Kevin Quiambao UP vs La Salle
    Carl Tamayo and the Maroons get a close win over Kevin Quiambao and the Archers in the opener.
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team

    KEVIN Quiambao had a quiet start to his seniors debut with La Salle in UAAP Season 85, but his former coach Goldwin Monteverde has no doubt that the rookie will soon get his bearings.

    "Siguro as a rookie lang yun," said the University of the Philippines coach as the Maroons defeated Quiambao and the Archers, 72-69, on Saturday.

    See Resilient UP outlasts La Salle to start UAAP title defense on a high

    Quiambao missed his first 10 shots the Green Archers, but Monteverde noted the young big man came up big in the endgame.

    "Knowing Kevin, I’m sure nakita naman natin sa end of the game, two big shots yun," the mentor said.

    Goldwyn Monteverde

    Goldwin Monteverde and the Maroons are off to a fine start.

    Quiambao finished with five points on 2-of-13 shooting, on top of four rebounds, four assists, and three steals in the loss.

    Monteverde has high expectations from his former NU-Nazareth School ward who won two championships with him in the juniors division.

      "Ba-bounce back yun definitely. He would really think about ano mga lapses na nangyari," he said, giving his vote of confidence on Quiambao.

      "Yun yung pagkakilala ko sa kanya. I’m sure mag-iimprove pa siya."

