Kevin Quiambao a 'coach's dream' to have in any team, says Topex

AFTER a historic second triple-double of UAAP Season 86 for MVP frontrunner Kevin Quiambao, La Salle head coach Topex Robinson couldn't be any prouder to have such a player at his disposal.

Quiambao tallied 17 points, 19 rebounds, and 12 assists in 35 minutes of play to keep the Archers' bid for twice-to-beat advantage intact.

"Kevin (Quiambao) is really a blessing to have. For coaches, you have a coach’s dream and he is one of those players that I’m so fortunate to coach," said Robinson.

"One good thing about Kevin is that he makes everybody around him better. That just shows how much he really cares about his team more than the individual awards.

"The work that he puts in, sometimes we have to really force him not to practice because he will do some things so we have to guard him during practice time. That just shows how much of a leader he is," he added.

MUTUAL ADMIRATION

As is the case all-season long, Quiambao deflected credit to Robinson — the man who he said 'unleashed his potential' in what is shaping up to be an MVP season.

"Sobrang thankful and blessed na nakakuha na naman ako ng personal achievement. Lagi ko ngang sinasabi na ang goal namin is to win a championship and to compete at the highest level," said Quiambao.

"Itong katabi ko dito (Topex Robinson), ito ‘yung nag-unleash ng potential ko. Sobrang grateful ako sa kanilang lahat — sa teammates ko, sa coaches, sa management na all-out ‘yung support sa’kin. Wala na kong masabi, stick lang ako sa system ni Coach (Topex)."

Quiambao, who has been much more animated and amped up as La Salle rides a six-game win streak upon clinching its Final Four spot, bared the reason behind his more dynamic demeanor on the floor.

"‘Yung mga gestures, talagang pagbo-boost lang sa teammates ko at sa crowd na pumunta dito para panoorin kami. Sinasabi nga ni Mark (Nonoy) na tumataas ‘yung kumpyansa nila kapag nakikita nilang masaya akong nakaka-shoot. Totoo naman talaga ‘yun," Quiambao said.

"Gusto ko lang i-run ‘yung system ni Coach (Topex) at good thing naman, nailaro namin nang maayos. Nu’ng second half, lagi naming sinasabi na enjoy lang kami sa game at sobra kaming nag-enjoy."

