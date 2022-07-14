Former Bullpup Kenshin Padrones joins NU seniors after a year with FEU

KENSHIN Kenshin Padrones, a 6-foot-4 forward from Far Eastern University-Diliman, is returning to National University ahead of UAAP Season 85.

NU-Nazareth School cogs Nat Tulabut and Renzo Abiera are moving up to the seniors team.

"Handa itong mga batang ito na makipagbakbakan. Alam namon yung kaya nilang dalhin para sa team namin kaya namin sila kinuha," said coach Jeff Napa.

Padrones spent one season for the Baby Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 82 boys' basketball tournament and collected 4.7 points and 6.6 rebounds in 20 minutes.

The 6-foot-1 winger Tulabut was happy to do the yeoman job for the Bullpups with 4.5 points, 4.9 boards, and 1.3 assists in 12 minutes in the last high school season, while Abiera, also a 6-foot-1 swingman, played sparingly in his nine minutes of play as he only had 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds.

All three are cleared to play this coming season and will make their debuts in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

NU is coming off a sixth-place finish in UAAP Season 84 with a 6-8 card in Napa's first season at the helm.

