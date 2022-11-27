Monteverde reminds UP to control emotions as Galinato shoves Ildefonso

WHETHER University of the Philippines coach Goldwin Monteverde would like to admit it or not, emotions truly got the best of his side in its 75-67 loss to Ateneo on Saturday.

It couldn't be any more evident when Henry Galinato blew his gasket and shoved Dave Ildefonso late in the third quarter as the Blue Eagles were making a run.

And as the Fighting Maroons enter the UAAP Season 85 Final Four hobbling after losing two of their last three games, Monteverde stressed the need for the team to stay composed with games already being this important.

Monteverde on Henry Galinato shove

"I think we all know naman, and I'm sure Henry knows naman na what to adjust on sa ganoong sitwasyon," he said.

"Syempre sa mga ganitong games, nandyan yung emosyon. We always remind each other naman habang tumatakbo yung game how to face things and I'm sure mas magiging ready kami next time."

Monteverde really doesn't want to put too much thought on the incident and argued that what matters to him is always the big picture.

And up next is the semifinals as UP holds a twice-to-beat advantage in its quest for back-to-back titles with its Final Four date still yet to be determined.

To Monteverde, it only means that the Fighting Maroons must prepare themselves for everything if they do want to earn another trip back to the Finals.

"What's important now is to look forward dun sa darating na game, kung sino mang makalaban namin sa Final Four. Since day one sa first game namin, tinitignan namin one game at a time. I've been very consistent on what to work on," he said. "Definitely, tonight, marami kaming matututunan as a team. Importante na maging ready kami sa Final Four."