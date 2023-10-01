Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kean Baclaan had no doubt NU would beat Ateneo in opener

    "Feel ko pa lang paggising ko kaninang umaga, mananalo na kami," Baclaan says
    by John Mark Garcia
    A day ago
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    NATIONAL University's Kean Baclaan had no doubt the Bulldogs had all the pieces to take down defending champion Ateneo to begin its UAAP Season 86 campaign.

    "Feel ko pa lang paggising ko kaninang umaga, mananalo na kami. Ganun ‘yung kumpyansa na binibigay sa’min ni Coach Jeff (Napa). Kaya papunta dito sa game, hindi namin (inisip) na defending champions sila. Ibang season na ‘to eh, Season 86 na ‘to," Baclaan said.

    The Bulldogs and Eagles split their matches last year.

    "Isang buwan na kasi naming pinaghahandaan talaga ‘to kaya ready talaga kami. Hungry na kami every time na makakalaban namin ‘yung mga malalakas na teams sa UAAP," Baclaan shared.

      NU will bat for a clean two-game start to the season against FEU in the tournament's first quadruple header on Wednesday, 12 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

