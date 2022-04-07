Justine Baltazar hardly surprised with Carl Tamayo's solid game

FOR University of the Philippines, neutralizing Gilas Pilipinas forward Justine Baltazar was top priority in the game against La Salle.

The Fighting Maroons' Carl Tamayo, another national team member, was the perfect counterpart.

Tamayo made life hard for Baltazar on both ends of the floor and allowed UP to pull off the 61-59 escape for its fifth straight win in UAAP Season 84.

Though Baltazar still collected 13 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists for the Green Archers, he was checked and held scoreless in the last five minutes as his side suffered their second loss in six games.

Carl Tamayo and the Maroons gain solo second spot behind only Ateneo.

PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Baltazar was all praises for his former Gilas teammate.

"Si Carl naman talaga mula pa noong high school, magaling din eh. May tira sa labas, magaling sa post, so china-challenge ko rin," he said.

Tamayo also did a stellar job with nine points and 11 rebounds in the UP win - the latest of what has been an exceptional rookie season for the Cebuano. Yet this showing doesn't surprise Baltazar one bit.

After all, he and Tamayo are like two peas on a pod, from their games to where they came before heading to college.

"Big man din kasi siya at sa NU din siya nanggaling. So kung ano ginagawa niya yun din ginagawa ko," he said. "Kung ano ginagawa ko may tira sa labas, may galaw din sa ilalim parang same lang kami ng trabaho."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.