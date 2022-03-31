Pumaren hopes 'scout' Baltazar gives La Salle edge vs Ateneo, Gilas peers

JUSTINE Baltazar will forever be grateful for all the learnings he had as a part of Gilas Pilipinas last year.

Justine Baltazar on La Salle vs Ateneo

And as he meets coach Tab Baldwin and former Gilas teammates in the Ateneo-La Salle clash on Saturday, he plans to show that he has taken to heart all the lessons he picked up in his time with the national team.

"Lahat ng tinuro sa akin, yun ang papakita ko sa kanila. Kung anong natutunan ko, ia-apply ko lang sa game," he said.

Baltazar came up with a solid 20-point, 11-rebound, and 2-steal outing to carry La Salle to a 75-65 conquest over Far Eastern University on Thursday, keeping the Green Archers unscathed through three games in UAAP Season 84.

From a traditional back-to-basket center, the 6-foot-7 big has expanded his range and has gone comfortable shooting from deep -- a facet of his game that he really developed in his time with Gilas where he was utilized more as a small forward roaming the wings.

That part is evident in this win over the Tamaraws where he went 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, an added dimension to the already exceptional game for the senior.

Yet as appreciative as the Mabalacat, Pampanga native is of the growth he's had under Baldwin in the national team, Baltazar said that those feelings must be set aside.

After all, there's no game quite like an Ateneo-La Salle rivalry game -- one that will be a battle for leadership midway through the first round.

"School-to-school na ito. Hindi na ito Gilas, so ibang usapan na dito. Larong UAAP na ito," he said.

It could also be argued that Baltazar has an edge being fully aware of the system run by Baldwin for the Blue Eagles, with coach Derick Pumaren even joking, "Siya ang scout namin."

But Baltazar said that now that he's back in Taft, all he's focused on his his role for the Green Archers.

"Big man pa rin ang laro ko dito eh. Gagawin lang namin yung best namin," he said.

