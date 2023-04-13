UST secures commitments of Jun Melecio, Mark Llemit

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas secured the commitments of two promising rookies with Mark Llemit and Jun Melecio opting to join the Growling Tigers.

"Exciting para sa amin yung addition nitong dalawang rookies. Mas lalalim yung guard rotation namin at mas titindi yung competition dito," said coach Pido Jarencio.

Llemit, 18, is a 6-foot-3 winger from Laak, Davao de Oro who led the Tiger Cubs to a Final Four stint this past UAAP Season 85.

He averaged 16.27 points, 8.27 rebounds, 2.73 assists, and 2.53 steals in 28 minutes to place 19th in the NBTC high school rankings while also steering UST to the Division 1 semifinals in the Smart-NBTC National Finals.

On the other hand, Melecio, 18, is the younger brother of Phoenix Super LPG guard Aljun Melecio.

The 6-foot playmaker from Valencia City, Bukidnon is coming off a solid run for La Salle Zobel where he posted 8.46 points, 2.85 rebounds, 2.15 assists, and 1.23 steals in 20 minutes.

Both are eligible to play for UAAP Season 86 and will have their full five playing years.

And this early, they're pumped to contribute to this new chapter in Espana.

"Sobrang excited ako kasi dito ako nagsimula. Gusto ko kung saan ako nagsimula, doon din ako sa next level," said Llemit, who follows the footsteps of Kevin Ferrer, CJ Cansino, and Mark Nonoy as former Tiger Cubs who progressed to the seniors division.

Melecio, for his part, echoed those sentiments and said, "Gagawin ko lahat dito. Kung paano ko minahal yung La Salle, ganoon din yung nafi-feel ko sa UST. Kaya motivated ako na gawin yung best ko to help UST win as much games as possible."

They are the latest of the new recruits in Espana with UST earlier locking up SJ Moore from Arellano, Fil-Canadian shooter Gabriel Obusan, and Season 87 recruits Rhayyan Amsali and James Una.