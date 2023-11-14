JRU Bombers press Final Four bid with win over EAC Generals

THE Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers continued to roll, taking down the Emilio Aguinaldo Generals, 77-64, in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday.

Marwin Dioniso led the way with 16 points, eight boards, and two assists, while Jonathan Medina finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists as JRU picked up its 10th win in 16 games to enter the Final Four frame.

EAC, which fell to 8-8, was led by Nat Cosejo's 12 points and seven rebounds. JP Maguliano added 12 points, to go with five rebounds.

The Letran Knights, meanwhile, ended a seven-game losing streak at the expense of the Arellano Chiefs, 67-58,

Kobe Monje finished with 13 points to go with three boards and three assists for Letran, which won for just the second time in 16 games in a nightmare campaign. Arellano is at ninth spot with a slightly better 2-13 win-loss record.

Jay Garupil finished with nine points, eight rebounds, and three assists for Letran, which got the win despite making just 24 of 61 baskets for a 39.3 percent clip, compared to Arellano's 31.8 percentage.

Joshua Abastillas scored nine points, six rebounds, and one assist, while Lars Sunga finished with nine points and three rebounds for the Chiefs.

The scores:

First Game

Letran 67 - Monje 13, Garupil 9, Cuajao 8, Batallier 8, Santos 7, Go 6, Jumao-as 6, Bojorcelo 5, Javillonar 5, Ariar 0

AU 58- Abastillas 9, Sunga 9, Mallari 7, Talampas 6, Capulong 5, Yanes 5, Tan 5, Villarente 4, Geronimo 4, Dayrit 2, Dela Cruz 2, Camay 0, Angolan 0, Rosalin 0

Quarterscores: 25-15; 40-32; 56-42; 67-58

Second Game

JRU 77 - Dionisio 16, Medina 11, Guiab 11, Sarmiento 10, Miranda 8, Delos Santos 7, Dela Rosa 6, Pabilo 5, Arenal 2, De Leon 1, Argente 0, Ramos 0, Sy 0

EAC 64 - Cosejo 12, Maguliano 12, Gurtiza 11, Luciano 6, Tolentino 6, Angeles 5, Robin 4, Quinal 3, Loristo 2, Umpad 1, Bacud 0, Cosa 0

Quarterscores: 25-23; 42-39; 59-57; 77-64

