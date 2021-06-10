Young Jordi Gomez de Liano commits to UST Tigers

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas has struck gold with the commitment of Jordi Gomez de Liano.

The younger brother of University of the Philippines studs Juan and Javi opted to take a different path as he headed to Espana to carve his own path in the collegiate game, according to a report from The Varsitarian.

Spin.ph sources also confirmed the development, anticipating Gomez de Liano's arrival to be a timely shot in the arm for the depleted Growling Tigers roster.

The lanky 6-foot-5 forward was one of the bright spots for the University of the Philippines Integrated School in the past UAAP Season 82 boys' basketball competitions as the Junior Maroons stumbled to a 1-13 win-loss record.

He posted 13.0 points on a 30-percent clip from deep to go with 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season.

Aside from that, Gomez de Liano was a part of the Gilas Pilipinas Youth pool that was supposed to play in the 2019 Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship in Beirut, before the global COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the said tourney.

Continue reading below ↓

In UST, Jordi will truly have a chance to make a name outside of his brothers' shadows, especially with the Growling Tigers looking to pick themselves up following the mass exodus stemming from the infamous Bicol bubble.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He can play his full five years of eligibility starting in UAAP Season 84.

Gomez de Liano joins fellow rookies Rom Junsay from Arellano, Johnsherick Estrada from St. Clare College of Caloocan, and Nikko Panganiban from Our Lady of Fatima University under the guidance of coach Jinino Manansala.

Reigning UAAP MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo will still lead the charge for UST as he will be joined by holdover Sherwin Concepcion and Dave Ando, as well as transferees Joshua Fontanilla of St. Clare and Bryan Santos of Technological Institute of the Philippines.