John Lloyd Clemente relishes first Final Four stint in college

FOR the first time in his collegiate career, National University's senior guard John Lloyd Clemente will be making a trip to the Final Four.

"Masarap. Masarap sa pakiramdam kasi nung high school pa lang di ba, last playing year ko, Final Four kami, nasa finals kami ni coach Jeff Napa," said Clemente after leading the Bulldogs to a 67-57 win against also-ran University of Santo Tomas on Sunday.

"Parang bumabalik lang sa akin yung feeling na ganito pala sa Final Four."

Clemente last tasted playoff basketball in the UAAP Season 79 juniors tournament where he was one of the top gunners for the Nazareth School-NU Bullpups under Napa.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team

He was named to the UAAP Juniors Mythical Five with averages of 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

However, they were swept in the championship series by the L-Jay Gonzales-led FEU Diliman Baby Tamaraws.

Against the lowly Tigers on Sunday, the Bulldogs trailed by 11 before stealing the victory late in the contest.

"Madami kaming lapses na dapat i-improve, sabi nga ni coach Jeff, magte-training kami [sa Monday]," rued Clemente, who scored a team-high 19 points and five rebounds.

"Hindi kami magiging complacent kasi pataas na yung level ng competition sa Final Four at saka yung two remaining games."