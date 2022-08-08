John Lloyd Clemente embraces leadership role in NU's quest for redemption

NATIONAL University missing out on the Final Four last season really left a bad taste in the mouth for John Lloyd Clemente.

And with the UAAP Season 85 just around the corner, the 6-foot-3 guard brings with him a renewed focus as he embraced his role as the team's ackonowledged leader.

That was in full display on Sunday when he led NU to a huge 74-72 win over defending UAAP champion University of the Philippines in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

"Sinabi ko lang na stay focused kami," he said after pouring in 15 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Clemente willed his team back from an early 13-point deficit, helping the Bulldogs pull off the stunner over the fancied Fighting Maroons.

"Di maganda ang start namin pero sinabi ko lang sa kanila na lumaban tayo. Kahit nasa bench kayo, dapat mag-enjoy lang kayo para sa aming nasa loob," he said. "Nandito na ito, so we'll grab the opportunity dahil binibigay na sa amin yung chance na manalo."

Preseason results hardly matter, but surely, this monumental NU win over UP should give the Jhocson crew the adrenaline shot it needs heading into the season.

