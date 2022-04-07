Cagulangan talks about motivation, stellar play against former team La Salle

JOEL Cagulangan chooses not to put too much thought on his past as he tries to move on to a new chapter of his career at University of the Philippines.

Yet despite his testimonials, he seems anything but as he balled out in the Maroons' 61-59 escape from La Salle on Thursday.

Cagulangan made key plays down the stretch for the Fighting Maroons as he finished with five points, seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals, seemingly sending an emphatic statement on what the Green Archers lost out on.

Whatever that may be, the 5-foot-9 court general is just happy, not entirely due to him showing out to his former school but rather for a job well done for UP.

"Masaya naman. Di naman dahil La Salle ang kalaban at doon ako galing pero kasi may goal kami which is maka-6-1 [win-loss record] sa first round. Siguro dagdag na rin yung dati, pero wala na yun," he said.

It's understandable why Cagulangan wants to turn a new leaf. He barely played for the Green Archers in UAAP Season 82 and only churned a total of three points, 12 rebounds, and three assists in four games.

Compare that to his marks this UAAP Season 84 run averaging 5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals as he found a way to stand out in this loaded Fighting Maroons backcourt and it's a lot more closer to the Cagulangan who won the NCAA Season 94 Juniors MVP.

Goldwin Monteverde and the Maroons improve to 5-1.

Adding to that is the uphill climb he has to go through, fighting for minutes with the likes of Ricci Rivero, CJ Cansino, and bluechip rookies Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea and thriving at that.

But for Cagulangan, it all boils down to the faith placed to him by coach Goldwin Monteverde, allowing him to recapture his old thunder that he felt he lost in his pedestrian rookie season in La Salle.

"Siguro babalik ulit ako sa tiwala na binigay ni coach Gold sa akin. Di ganoon kadali kasi nandoon yung past recruits galing high school pero tinrabaho ko lang din. Thankful ako sa tiwala ng coaching staff sa akin," he said.

