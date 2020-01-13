Joel Cagulangan leaving La Salle Green Archers to join UP Maroons

YOUNG playmaker Joel Cagulangan has parted ways with La Salle and has taken his act to University of the Philippines.

Sources confirmed the former NCAA Juniors MVP has departed Taft as he seeks for better opportunities at Diliman.

Cagulangan had difficulty getting his playing time in his rookie season for the Green Archers, owing to the team's deep guard rotation which paraded Aljun Melecio, Andrei Caracut, Encho Serrano, and Jordan Bartlett.

He suited up in only four games and played an average of eight minutes as he collected a total of three points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and four steals.

It was a big adjustment for Cagulangan, who was one of the stalwarts for La Salle Greenhills in the NCAA juniors division in a high school career that saw him lead the Greenies to the championship in 2017.

He was earlier rumored to be wooed by UP before deciding to stick it out with La Salle.

Barely a year later, that became a reality.

At UP, the 5-foot-9 court general will get a fresh start afer serving his residency this year. Cagulangan will get to suit up for the Fighting Maroons come UAAP Season 84 in 2021.