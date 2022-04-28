Jinino Manansala leaves fate in UST management's hands as Tigers bow out

AMID the calls for the reinstatement of banned former UST coach Aldin Ayo, Tigers mentor Jinino Manansala is leaving his fate iin the hands of the school administration.

"Magkaibigan kami ni coach ever since at malaki yung utang na loob ko sa kanya, so kung ano yung magiging desisyon, susuportahan ko po siya," he said after the Growling Tigers bowed out of contention in the UAAP Season 84 with a 73-60 loss to National University on Tuesday.

"Siguro it will take time pero praying na maging maayos. Kumbaga, hintay lang kami kung babalik or hindi, it's okay."

Manansala, an Ayo assistant and a decorated coach in his time with St. Clare, was thrust into the lead position in the fallout of the controversial Sorsogon bubble and the subsequent indefinite ban on the controversial mentor from the UAAP as he was tasked to pick up the pieces for the Growling Tigers following the exodus of their key players.

With a young roster, UST bowed out early with a 3-9 record with two games left in this campaign.

There are calls for UST to rehire Aldin Ayo. PHOTO: Dante Peralta

Still, Manansala can hold his head high seeing how resolute this UST crew has been, with Sherwin Concepcion, Joshua Fontanilla, and Bryan Santos stepping up to take the leadership role while also drawing solid contributions from rookies like Nic Cabanero and Paul Manalang.

It's a tough position to be in but the coach can only vow that the Growling Tigers will keep giving its 100-percent as they fight for pride in their last games against University of the Philippines and Far Eastern University.

"Basta kami ngayon dito sa bubble, naka-focus muna kami. Nakapagpundar na kami talaga sa mga players," said Manansala, who's hopeful to add more ceiling to his undersized team in the offseason and build on the gains of this season.

"Basta ako, Thomasian ako, Thomasian graduate ako, at I love UST. Kung ano yung maging desisyon nila kay coach Aldin, tatanggapin natin."

