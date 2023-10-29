Jerom set aside overseas offers to 'finish his studies,' says Adamson

JEROM Lastimosa had various offers to play abroad but decided not to forego his last year of UAAP eligibility with Adamson.

Although his decision to return to Adamson proved ill-fated as he suffered a full ACL tear, Office of Athletic Development director Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM bared the rationale behind Lastimosa's decision to stay put.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"When he opted to play for Adamson at isinantabi niya ‘yung offers (to play abroad), the primary purpose is for him to finish his studies," said Fr. Suan.

"Very clear ‘yun. That’s the main reason kung bakit isinantabi niya ‘yung offer last year because he wanted to finish his studies sa Adamson," he added.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

Fr. Suan announced that Lastimosa is set to receive his undergradauate degree in sports management next year.

"He’ll be graduating na rin. We’re just complying with the requirements sa OJT niya. Definitely, Jerom will be graduating this February sa Adamson University (with a degree in sports management)," Fr. Suan said.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

With the date of his surgery still unknown, Lastimosa said he remains upbeat despite the confirmed diagnosis, saying injuries are inevitable in the game.

"Wala naman, hindi naman nape-pressure kasi I think normal naman sa lahat ng athletes yung magkaroon ka ng ganitong injury. But sad to say ACL siya. So, move on, focus na lang muna sa next step kung paano ako makakabalik sa paglalaro ng basketball," said Lastimosa.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph