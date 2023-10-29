Jerom Lastimosa's message to Adamson community

FOR Jerom Lastimosa, there’s no point crying over spilled milk as he shifts focus on recovering from a full ACL tear.

Adamson director Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM confirmed on Sunday that the Falcons' best player is done for the season after suffering a full ACL tear in his first game of the campaign against the UP Maroons last October 25.

His surgery, however, will have to wait.

“Wala pang date [ang surgery], pinaplano pa namin,” the 25-year-old star said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Fr. Suan added: “We’ll have it right after the season dahil gusto niya kumanta [ng hymn] sa loob ng court with his teammates… ‘Yun ang last dance niya.”

Lastimosa shared a message to the Adamson community.

Grateful Jerom

“Lagi akong nagpapasalamat sa Adamson community kasi andiyan sila lagi naka-support sa amin through ups and downs, win or lose,” he said.

“We always continue our best para lang manalo lagi every game. And we always try our best na makapasok kami sa Final Four and of course to make it to the finals.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph