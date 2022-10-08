Nash praises Lastimosa for turnover-free performance

COACH Nash Racela and the Adamson Falcons finally got a win after a difficult start, and the veteran coach praised guard Jerom Lastimosa for setting the pace and coming up with a turnover-free game in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament on Saturday.

"Hindi madaling gawin yun, sa haba ng oras na hawak niya ang bola di ba? And then zero turnovers," said Racela.

Lastimosa was pleased with his performance in the 74-61 win against the UE Red Warriors, scoring 11, dishing out seven assists with no turnovers, ending up with a +18 rating.

PHOTO: UAAP

He said he simply followed the gameplan.

"Siguro hindi ko pinipilit ang gusto kong gawin. And yun nga, sinasabi ko kanina, nag-follow lang ako sa sistema ng coaches kaya nagawa ko yun," remarked Lastimosa in the post-game press conference.

"And yun nga, masaya kasi, zero turnovers. Parang first time ko din na makagawa ng ganoon.”

