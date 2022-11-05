Jerom Lastimosa lauds shorthanded Falcons for getting past Tigers

JEROM Lastimosa couldn't help but shed tears of joy after undermanned Adamson came back from 19 points down to beat University of Santo Tomas by one on Saturday in the UAAP men's basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum.

"Grabe. Kahit na tambak sila, di sila nag-give up. Great comeback talaga," he said.

Nursing a dislocated right foot, Lastimosa was helpless on the bench as he watched the Soaring Falcons fall behind big in the early goings of the game.

The Dumaguete native, who wore his jersey over a hoodie as he sat beside the coaches, made his voice heard as the team staged the unbelievable fightback.

"Palagi kong sinasabi sa kanila na maglaro kayo para sa Adamson at yung Adamson, hindi lang Lastimosa ang nandoon, part kayo dyan. Lahat kami, nagi-iyakan kasi kita ko sa lahat ng players na ginagawa nila yung best nila," he said.

Cedrick Manzano comes up with the big shots in the closing moments. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Lastimosa lauded the efforts of Jed Colonia, Joaquin Jaymalin, and Ray Allen Torres who took care of the playmaking, praising them for keeping the ship afloat that enabled the Soaring Falcons to rise to a 4-5 record.

"Parati ko silang gina-guide lalo na wala ako sa court. Parang sinasabi ko lang sa kanila na dapat may positive kayong maitulong sa team. Sobrang saya ko lang na sinunod nila ako na parang as kuya na nila," he said.

Lastimosa is looking forward to this extended break to heal up on his injury as he still seeks to be back in action once the league resumes.

"Kailangan ko lang maka-recover ng one to two weeks," he said.

