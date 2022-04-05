Lastimosa rues missed chance to win, but glad to give UP a scare

JEROM Lastimosa isn't one to sugarcoat Adamson's narrow 73-71 loss to University of the Philippines on Tuesday as he knows all too well that his side just fell short plain and simple.

"Kapos lang talaga," he lamented after finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists as the Soaring Falcons slumped to their third straight defeat this UAAP Season 84.

Jerom Lastimosa on endgame chance

Lastimosa had a chance to win the game down the stretch, but his three from the top of the arc fell a little too short at the buzzer.

It was a shot that was his for the taking and he regrets nothing for being audacious enough to take that gamble. After all, he's just following what coach Nash Racela mapped out in their last timeout.

"May gameplan kami ni coach Nash na pag na-stop namin ang kalaban, ishu-shoot namin ng mas maaga para may opportunity pa kami maka-rebound and shoot again. Pero yung oras nung nakita ko nung papunta na ako sa ring namin, five seconds na lang and then nakita ko si Lenda [Douanga na nag-screen] sa harap ko," he said.

It's a tough pill to swallow, yet one that Adamson is willing to take as it gave the fancied UP side a run for its money despite absorbing its third straight loss.

"Kaya naman namin makipag-compete sa ibang team kahit underdog kami. Sabi ni coach Nash kaya namin makipag-compete sa kanila at kaya namin silang talunin. Pero yun nga, marami pang gagawin sa team namin," said Lastimosa.

Racela also chooses to focus on that takeaway as he continues to build this team from the groundup.

"I just remind them that the good thing with the game today is that it shows that we can do all things and pagdating sa dulo, we gave ourselves a very good chance. They should see that we're in a position to compete and get wins and at least, may chance palagi," he said.

