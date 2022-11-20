Jerom Lastimosa makes surprise appearance as Adamson keeps hopes alive

ADAMSON relied on its fast start to hold off University of the East, 74-64, on Sunday and stay alive in the Final Four race of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Soaring Falcons drew a big game from Cedrick Manzano, who had 11 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks as they rose to a 5-6 card.

Didat Hanapi also shot 3-of-5 from deep for his 13 points, four boards, and three assists, as Lenda Douanga got 13 points, seven rebounds, and two dimes.

The two were crucial in a 27-point second quarter that enabled Adamson to build a 42-23 lead which further grew to 22 points, 63-41.

UE didn't easily quit, staging a 21-7 barrage to get to within six, 70-62, in the final 45.2 seconds.

Jerom Lastimosa, initially ruled out of the season due to a dislocated right foot, stepped up to the plate and iced the game with two freebies with 19.5 ticks left.

"[The second quarter] really helped us a lot kasi we didn't play that good in the second half. It was actually the only quarter that we won. That gave us enough cushion for us to play not so good in the second half," said coach Nash Racela.



UE succumbed to its third straight defeat to drop to 4-8.



Luis Villegas paced the Red Warriors with 20 points on three treys, to go with six assists and two rebounds.



Kyle Paranada had 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from downtown, as Gani Stevens got 14 points and three boards in the loss.



The Scores:



ADAMSON 74 -- Hanapi 13, Douanga 13, Manzano 11, Sabandal 10, Flowers 7, Torres 6, Colonia 4, Yerro 3, Manlapaz 3, Barcelona 2, Lastimosa 2, Jaymalin 0, Barasi 0, Fuentebella 0, W. Magbuhos 0.



UE 64 -- Villegas 20, Stevens 14, K. Paranada 14, N. Paranada 8, Payawal 6, Sawat 2, Pagsanjan 0, Tulabut 0, Remogat 0, Antiporda 0, Guevarra 0, Gilbuena 0, Lingo-Lingo 0.



Quarters: 15-16, 42-23, 56-41, 74-64.

