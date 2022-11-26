Jerom Lastimosa glad to repay coach Nash Racela’s trust

NASH Racela didn’t have to draw up a specific play in the endgame and Jerom Lastimosa was glad to repay his coach’s trust.

The senior guard ended up with seven points, including the game winner for Adamson against National University on Wednesday, the 64-63 victory keeping alive the Falcons’ bid to reach the UAAP Season 85 basketball semifinals as they improved to 7-6.

"There was no instruction from my end," said coach Nash Racela. "Ang sabi ko lang [to Jerom], bahala ka na, sa yo na. Yun ang sabi ko, sa yo na."

"We wanted to call a timeout if they made that second free throw, but we had really no choice. We had two timeouts at kailangan namin gamitin talaga to put direction, but they missed it which actually was a good thing. And better thing for us because yung defense ng NU wasn't prepared for whatever [Lastimosa and Lenda Douanga] planned. Sila lang yung dumiskarte."

Adamson has a game against Ateneo on Wednesday. If the Falcons end up with the same record as La Salle, they go into a playoff for the No. 4 spot. The Archers were playing University of the East on Saturday and take on bottom team UST on Wednesday.

PHOTO: UAAP

"Sobrang saya ko kasi sa mga ganyang sitwasyon na crucial, talagang sa akin binibigay ni coach yung tiwala niya," said the Dumaguete-born court general. "So ako naman, hindi ko naman sasayangin yang mga ganyang opportunities. So i-grab ko talaga and kailangan talagang panindigan yun."

"We're still alive going to the Final Four."

"Alam ko na yung dalawang tira ko is hindi siya pumasok but I never give up sa last shot. So, I think deserve ko naman mangyari yun kasi pina-practice ko talaga every day. Hindi lang every day, every morning, lunch, and dinner," he said, wounding up with seven points, five rebounds, and two assists in the win.