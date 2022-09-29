Jerom Lastimosa eager to deliver as Falcons eye Final Four

JEROM Lastimosa is determined to help Adamson challenge for a place among the UAAP’s big teams, confident of making it in Season 85 after the Falcons’ fine preseason performances.

The Soaring Falcons reached the semifinals of the Filoil Cup in San Juan and won the Kadayawan Cup in Davao.

"As a veteran, I will always guide all of my teammates," he said, with Adamson looking to rise this time after falling short of the Season 84 semifinals.

"Yun lang naman ang ginagawa namin kasi yung bond nandoon na. Nung bubble pa lang, start na kami ng bonding at nagkakilala sa isa't isa. So this coming season, kung ano yung mga kulang namin sa last season, gagawin namin."

Lastimosa is proud of the preseason results and is hoping it would translate to big performances in the UAAP.

"We played provincial teams at doon pa lang, it really helped us kasi lahat ng players doon beterano. Doon namin tine-take advantage yung ginawa namin kasi mas tumaas pa yung eagerness namin. Yung chemistry namin, binuo namin sa lahat ng preseason games namin," he said.

Whether it's enough to topple the heavyweights is still a big question mark. Lastimosa though promises that Adamson will find a way to pull these off.

"We will always try our best and best and best para makapasok sa Final Four, and of course, make it to the finals," he said. "Kung mahirap sila talunin, gagawan naman namin ng paraan para matalo namin sila."

