Jeff Napa still far from impressed with NU Bulldogs despite two early wins

JEFF Napa is not a happy man, even after a perfect 2-0 start for the NU Bulldogs in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

After knocking down reigning champ Ateneo on opening day and escaping a late FEU run, Napa vented his ire on what he deems to be unsatisfactory performances from his crew.

"We’re lucky enough to get this W because we played a really bad game. FEU’s a dangerous team, ’yun lagi ‘yung sinasabi ko sa kanila few days ago. Lucky for us that we got the W although we really played bad talaga so ‘yun ‘yung i-eemphasize ko coming to our practice (for UP),” Napa said.

"Kaya the past two days, galit na galit ako sa kanila talaga kasi this is not the way we should approach our games. But despite our bad game, pinakita ng mga bata ‘yung willingness at ‘yung maturity to commit themselves to get that W," he added.

Carrying a lighter tone, Napa shifted his focus to what he expects to be a "good battle" against another title contender in the also-unbeaten UP Maroons.

"It will be a really good battle and we have to perform our best against UP talaga. That’s why in-emphasize ko sa kanila na hindi pwedeng maging ‘slow slow.’ We have to be consistent in what we’re doing," Napa said.

"Nakita niyo rin how they are talented, ‘yung team na ‘yun, at well-funded. Joke lang," he added in jest.

At the end of the day, Napa is eager to instill a consistent winning mindset to the Bulldogs with a touch of 'tough love.'

"Definitely, we will come out strong. As coaches, talagang ihahanda namin ‘tong mga ‘to. Medyo makakarinig sila ulit ng kung ano-ano ulit sa’kin. Konting tusok ng karayom para magising (at ma-realize nila) na ‘Uy, may laban pala kami,'" Napa stressed.

‘Yun naman ‘yung sinasabi ko sa kanila lagi na day in day out, maging winners kami. In that way, makikipag-compete kami sa big guns. Hindi na big boys, big guns na."

